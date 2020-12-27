Local small businesses reflect on 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From closed doors to shorter hours, small businesses have faced many challenges this year.

“We had to close mid-March and we were closed until June 10, which was really hard when we were closed. We had very few sales,” Kara Miller, Executive Director of Ten Thousand Villages Harrisonburg, said.

But as the year went on, things got a little better.

“Then we would see a gradual increase as each month went by. You could definitely tell people felt a little more comfortable coming out,” Miller said.

The holiday season brought a lot of cheer as many supported small businesses.

“December specifically, we saw a lot more people than we did last year and our sales were up from last year, which is really positive. I would say a lot of people were looking to shop downtown and shop local,” Miller said.

“After we closed our doors on Christmas Eve, I cried because of the amount of love that we have received. It’s been different and it’s been difficult, but the support is something I will carry with me forever,” Andrea Estep, Owner of Charlee Rose Boutique in Harrisonburg, said.

The continuous support from the City of Harrisonburg and shoppers throughout the year meant a lot.

“A lot of people would come in, ask how we’re doing, just making sure we’re feeling the support which we did,” Miller said.

This was also a year of firsts. Estep had to find a new way to continue her business.

“I ran my business out of my garage, and really focused on online. I started my business online in my renovated garage,” Estep said.

Both stores are looking forward to the new year, even if it is unpredictable.

“2020 has taught us a lot in the sense that we have no idea what the future holds for us. So, we just kind of have to see what’s gonna happen and roll with it,” Estep said.

