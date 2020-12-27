Advertisement

No. 1 Gonzaga too much for no. 16 Virginia Saturday

Gonzaga tops Virginia 98-75 Saturday afternoon.
Gonzaga tops Virginia 98-75 Saturday afternoon.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 1 Gonzaga played like the top team in the nation Saturday against no. 16 Virginia.

The ‘Hoos fell to the Zags 98-75 in Fort Worth, TX.

Corey Kispert poured in a career-high 32 points on 11-15 shooting, including nine three-pointers.

Drew Timme scored 29 points in the Gonzaga win.

For Virginia, the Cavaliers just were not able to keep up offensively Gonzaga, who was the third best scoring offense in the nation coming into the game.

Kihei Clark led UVA in scoring with 19 points.

Next up for Virginia is a trip to South Bend, playing Notre Dame Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,078 on Friday
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Zeus Digital Theater
Local movie theater grateful to see people still going to the movies

Latest News

No. 16 Virginia to play no. 1 Gonzaga Saturday.
No. 16 UVA set to face No. 1 Gonzaga Saturday
Strasburg girls basketball opens up winter season.
Strasburg basketball kicks off high school hoops season
Student Athlete of the Week: Amelia Mitchell
Student Athlete of the Week: Amelia Mitchell
The No. 7 West Virginia men’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Kansas, 79-65, at Allen Fieldhouse...
No. 7 WVU falls to hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas