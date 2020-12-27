No. 1 Gonzaga too much for no. 16 Virginia Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 1 Gonzaga played like the top team in the nation Saturday against no. 16 Virginia.

The ‘Hoos fell to the Zags 98-75 in Fort Worth, TX.

Corey Kispert poured in a career-high 32 points on 11-15 shooting, including nine three-pointers.

Drew Timme scored 29 points in the Gonzaga win.

For Virginia, the Cavaliers just were not able to keep up offensively Gonzaga, who was the third best scoring offense in the nation coming into the game.

Kihei Clark led UVA in scoring with 19 points.

Next up for Virginia is a trip to South Bend, playing Notre Dame Wednesday.

