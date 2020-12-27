Advertisement

One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area

Valley View Mall
Valley View Mall(WDBJ)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital with a non-critical gunshot wound. No arrests were made, and people are still being asked to avoid the area.

Roanoke PD say they responded to a report of shots fired on the upper level of the mall following a call at 6:37 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., bystanders were still in the mall, awaiting evacuation. Teams of emergency crews were going through the mall to make sure there was no existing threat, systematically checking each area before escorting people to safety.

Early investigation points to the shooting stemming from a verbal argument involving multiple people, leading to shots being fired by one suspect.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene with crews from Roanoke Police, Roanoke Fire-EMS and a Roanoke County Command vehicle all outside an entrance to JCPenney. Virginia State Police were also at the scene.

Witnesses in the mall say a “pop” sound was heard, before seeing multiple people running.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is properly sent. Both methods can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke PD.

EARLIER: A large police presence is working a scene at Valley View Mall.

Avoid the area.

Roanoke Police and Roanoke Fire-EMS are among the crews.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,078 on Friday
An Augusta County man is charged with malicious wounding following a stabbing investigation on...
Verona man charged after stabbing
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Zeus Digital Theater
Local movie theater grateful to see people still going to the movies

Latest News

Shoppers in Downtown Harrisonburg
Local small businesses reflect on 2020
Open Doors
Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel
File image
Vaccination rate in WV surges, as pandemic claims more lives
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,584 on Saturday