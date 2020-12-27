One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital with a non-critical gunshot wound. No arrests were made, and people are still being asked to avoid the area.

Roanoke PD say they responded to a report of shots fired on the upper level of the mall following a call at 6:37 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., bystanders were still in the mall, awaiting evacuation. Teams of emergency crews were going through the mall to make sure there was no existing threat, systematically checking each area before escorting people to safety.

Early investigation points to the shooting stemming from a verbal argument involving multiple people, leading to shots being fired by one suspect.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene with crews from Roanoke Police, Roanoke Fire-EMS and a Roanoke County Command vehicle all outside an entrance to JCPenney. Virginia State Police were also at the scene.

Witnesses in the mall say a “pop” sound was heard, before seeing multiple people running.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is properly sent. Both methods can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke PD.

EARLIER: A large police presence is working a scene at Valley View Mall.

Avoid the area.

Roanoke Police and Roanoke Fire-EMS are among the crews.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.