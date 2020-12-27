Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With cold temperatures this winter, Open Doors in Harrisonburg is looking for winter apparel.

Open Doors is a low-barrier thermal shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the community.

The shelter is open at night, and is looking for warm clothes for their guests during the day.

“It’s something we should all be mindful about, is that there are some individuals spending the days outside when it is cold like this,” Ashley Robinson, Director of Shelter Operations, said.

They are in need of gloves, hats and scarves, but most of all coats, especially men’s jackets.

There is a donation box in front of the shelter every evening from 6:30 to 10 if you wish to donate.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.