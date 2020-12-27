Advertisement

Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel

With freezing temperatures this winter, Open Doors in Harrisonburg is asking the community for donations.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With cold temperatures this winter, Open Doors in Harrisonburg is looking for winter apparel.

Open Doors is a low-barrier thermal shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the community.

The shelter is open at night, and is looking for warm clothes for their guests during the day.

“It’s something we should all be mindful about, is that there are some individuals spending the days outside when it is cold like this,” Ashley Robinson, Director of Shelter Operations, said.

They are in need of gloves, hats and scarves, but most of all coats, especially men’s jackets.

There is a donation box in front of the shelter every evening from 6:30 to 10 if you wish to donate.

Zeus Digital Theater
Local movie theater grateful to see people still going to the movies

