Albemarle County offering free Christmas tree recycling

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is again offering to recycle Christmas trees for free.

From now until January 18, the Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding seven drop-off locations from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset to leave your Christmas tree behind.

The recycling sites include the McIntire Recycling Center, Claudius Crozet Park, Scottsville Community Center, and Walnut Creek Park.

The county asks you remove all decorations from the trees before dropping them off.

“Christmas trees that are collected through the collection program will be turned into mulch, and the mulch will be available on February 1 for community members,” Albemarle County Community and Public Engagement Director Emily Kilroy said.

The mulch will be available to the public for free at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park.

Recycling Drop-off Locations:

Claudius Crozet Park – 1075 Claudius Crozet Park

Chris Greene Lake Park – 4460 Chris Greene Lake Road

Darden Towe Park – 1445 Darden Towe Park

Greenwood Community Center – 865 Greenwood Road

McIntire Recycling Center – 611 McIntire Road

Scottsville Community Center – 250 Page Street

Walnut Creek Park – 4250 Walnut Creek Park

