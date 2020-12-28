Advertisement

Albemarle County offering free Christmas tree recycling

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is again offering to recycle Christmas trees for free.

From now until January 18, the Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding seven drop-off locations from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset to leave your Christmas tree behind.

The recycling sites include the McIntire Recycling Center, Claudius Crozet Park, Scottsville Community Center, and Walnut Creek Park.

The county asks you remove all decorations from the trees before dropping them off.

“Christmas trees that are collected through the collection program will be turned into mulch, and the mulch will be available on February 1 for community members,” Albemarle County Community and Public Engagement Director Emily Kilroy said.

The mulch will be available to the public for free at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park.

Recycling Drop-off Locations:

  • Claudius Crozet Park – 1075 Claudius Crozet Park
  • Chris Greene Lake Park – 4460 Chris Greene Lake Road
  • Darden Towe Park – 1445 Darden Towe Park
  • Greenwood Community Center – 865 Greenwood Road
  • McIntire Recycling Center – 611 McIntire Road
  • Scottsville Community Center – 250 Page Street
  • Walnut Creek Park – 4250 Walnut Creek Park

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,999 on Sunday
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Open Doors
Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel

Latest News

Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.
Police lights.
Prince William County sheriff’s deputy fired after comments were posted on social media
Officer Tim Wright and his K9 partner Doerak will retire from Harrisonburg Police Department...
Harrisonburg Police Department officer and K9 partner announce their retirement
Robert Paul Haines.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Deerfield man