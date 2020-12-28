Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Deerfield man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating 31-year-old Robert Paul Haines.

Deputies reportedly responded to Tim’s Draft Lane Sunday, December 27, for a violation of a protective order. On their way there, deputies found Haines’ vehicle and attempted to stop him.

Haines is said to have gotten out around Stover Shop Road and fled on foot. The sheriff’s office says warrants were obtained for two counts of felony property damage, one count of felony eluding, and possession of controlled substances.

Anyone with information concerning Haines’ whereabouts is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

