Bars and restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With the last call at 9:30 p.m. as opposed to 1:30 a.m., bars and restaurants are trying to find ways to still hold celebrations with restrictions.

“New Year’s Eve is usually people all dressed up, all kinds of costumes, almost like Halloween. Normally our New Year’s Eve, we are probably four deep at the bar and all of our tables are full and all of our tables in the back area are full,” Donna Finnigan, owner of Finnigan’s Cove Seafood Bar & Grill in Harrisonburg, said.

Under Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions, alcohol sales in Virginia stop at 10 p.m.

For places like Finnigan’s Cove, this greatly impacts business.

“People aren’t going to be staying after they can’t have drinks. They will just be looking at each other,” Finnigan said.

With the restrictions, Billy Jack’s Shack in Harrisonburg wanted to find a way to still celebrate the new year safely.

“We want everyone to be responsible. We want everybody to do what they have to do to do their part to socially distance,” Joe Fowler, manager of Billy Jack’s Shack, said.

So this year, they will have a to-go package of champagne and nuggets for customers to enjoy at home.

And the price — $20.21.

“It’s important to a lot of our regulars to have that. They come year after year to our New Year’s parties and since we can’t have that this year, we thought it would be fun for them to still enjoy something with us,” Fowler said.

Finnigan hopes people will look at food specials or come out early this New Year’s Eve.

“We’re hoping that people go to all the small businesses and help them out for New Year’s Eve. If nothing else, come in for dinner. Pick up your food if you want to do it at home and prefer not to come in,” Finnigan said.

And all hopes are for a good 2021.

“We’re really hopeful to see what happens in 2021. Just really excited to move forward with this,” Fowler said.

“Only good hopes for 2021. It can be any worse than 2020, I would hope,” Finnigan said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.