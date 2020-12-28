Advertisement

Charlottesville receives CARES Act funding for utilities

By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Charlottesville, some CARES Act funding could be headed your way to help keep some of your utilities on.

“We got an allotment from the state and you have to meet certain requirements, you have to be eligible, and the hardship has to be due to an issue with COVID,” Charlottesville’s Director of Utilities Lauren Hildebrand said.

Those who are eligible should be receiving phone calls and letters from the city, alerting them to eligibility for the program.

“We very quickly put together a program that people have to certify that their hardship is due to COVID, and they have to submit their application by January, 8, and the form is available on a website,” she said.

This funding can help people in Charlottesville pay off overdue utility bills for any service the city provides.

“We have approximately 1,400 accounts that are eligible, and all of them have either received a letter or an automatic call, and they will they will be following up with a postcard right before the due date,” she said.

This effort doesn’t cover electricity, but it can help you pay your gas, water and sewage bills.

“Our request was over $500,000 and we’ve got approximately $183,000 so, it will not cover the entire amount past due for any one customer so what we’re going to do is based on the applications that come in, and the certifications we get from people and we’ll make sure they’re eligible first off, and then we’ll allocate that money accordingly,” Hildebrand said.

The city understands that times are tough for many people and it’s glad to be able to help in this way.

“It will lessen the impact because they’re getting money that really we didn’t expect so it was kind of a surprise but all the money has to be credited to people’s accounts by the end of January or we have to give it back,” Hildebrand said.

