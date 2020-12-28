Advertisement

Prince William County sheriff’s deputy fired after comments were posted on social media

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Associated Press and The Washington Post, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Virginia has been fired after authorities said that “disturbing comments” were posted by his account on a conservative social media website.

The Washington Post reports that the Prince William County sheriff’s office announced the firing on Saturday.

The former deputy said that he didn’t make the comments and that his account was hacked.

Prince William Sheriff Glendell Hill said he promptly launched an internal investigation after becoming aware of the comments on Christmas morning.

The comments had advocated violence. And some of the statements were against U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert after a case seeking to overturn presidential election results was dismissed.

