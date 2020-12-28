Donations needed more than ever at Goodwill stores

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Donations are needed more than ever at Goodwill as the organization sees a rise in the number of people coming in looking for assistance.

“By being able to sell those donated items, we are able to serve more people who are in need at this time,” Chelsea Moran, marketing and public relations for Goodwill, said.

Last year, Goodwill served around 38,000 people in central, southwest, and southside Virginia. This year, Goodwill is reporting that the number of people the organization is helping has nearly doubled.

“We’re seeing a surge in services in the people that need those services and so it’s really necessary to have those donations to be able to continue our mission services and to help people in your community,” Moran said.

That’s why Moran is calling on people to come out and donate.

“Donations are so important all the time for Goodwill because over 70% of our revenues are through the sales of donated goods. That is the lifeline for our mission services and the programs that we fund,” Moran said.

Goodwill has now set up contactless drop off spots to ensure everyone remains safe while donating goods.

“Even now with the pandemic, we are able to do that safely through no touch. People can drop their donations off at the door or at the donation center if that’s closest to thing,” Moran said.

Moran says donations usually dip around this time of year, but she’s trying to change that.

“There’s lots of people who need extra help either getting back to work, gaining greater independence, and maybe gaining new skills to be able to get a new job and without those donations in our stores and being able to sell that we won’t be able to serve as many people through our mission services,” Moran said.

