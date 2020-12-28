Dukes return from break, prepare for start of CAA play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are preparing for the start of conference play.

Both teams are scheduled to begin Colonial Athletic Association competition against Towson on Sunday, January 3. The men’s team will visit the Tigers for a 1 p.m. tip-off while the women will host Towson for a 2 p.m. start at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington had recently said it would be good for JMU (3-3 overall) to play another non-conference game prior to the Towson matchup. However, during his weekly press conference Monday, Byington said JMU medical personnel and athletics administrators advised against the Dukes playing a game prior to the start of CAA competition. JMU players recently returned to campus after a brief break to celebrate the Christmas holiday with family.

Byington said JMU was contacted by Kentucky about scheduling a game on December 30 but he informed the Wildcats’ program that the Dukes would not be able to play. JMU has only played six games during the 2020-2021 season due to the recent holiday break and two program pauses following positive COVID-19 tests.

“It’s one of the incomplete grades you get,” said Byington, when asked to grade his team’s performance through six games. “Not enough information to be able to make a decision on it...At some point, we gotta get in a rhythm. At some point we gotta have continual practice and continual games and then we’ll see where we are.”

As for the JMU women’s basketball team, head coach Sean O’Regan believes the recent holiday break will benefit both him, his coaching staff, and the Dukes’ players.

“That, to me, was really healthy,” said O’Regan. “I got to examine a lot of different aspects (of the team).”

JMU’s last game was on December 19 when the Dukes suffered a 101-59 loss at Maryland. It was their second straight loss after an 85-54 setback at West Virginia on December 13. JMU, the preseason favorite to win the CAA, is 4-3 overall to start the 2020-2021 season.

“Our defense is obviously something that is still going to be on my mind because we gave up 100 points for the first time since I don’t know when,” said O’Regan.

