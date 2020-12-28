Advertisement

Guard member dies helping firefighters respond to blaze

Fire
Fire("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia Air National Guard member died early Sunday while helping firefighters respond to the scene of a blaze that had been intentionally set.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement that the airman was assigned to the1 67th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

The unit was part of a mutual aid response to a fire at a vacant structure in Kearneysville. Berkeley County Public Safety officials said in a statement that four firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire marshal’s office said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

