Harrisonburg Police Department officer and K9 partner announce their retirement

Officer Tim Wright and his K9 partner Doerak will retire from Harrisonburg Police Department this week.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced Officer Tim Wright and his K9 partner Doerak will retire from HPD effective January 1, 2021.

Officer Wright will retire after 25 years of service. According to a press release from HPD, Wright started as a full-time officer in 1996 and has served in the department’s Operation and Special Operations Bureaus.

The release says Wright was a field training officer, a general instructor, field sobriety test instructor, vehicle pursuit intervention technique instructor, a member of the Accident Reconstruction Team, a member of the first cadre of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle pilot team, a member of the Peer Support Team, K9 Master trainer and spent 19 years as a Police K9 handler.

Doerak has been on the police force and partnered with Wright for six years, and is directly responsible for 192 arrests, seizing over $31,900 of drug money, had over 300 drug detection deployments and 11 evidence searches, according to the release.

Wright and Doerak plan to enjoy retirement by spending more time with their family.

