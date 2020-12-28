Advertisement

HFD: No injuries reported in Allegheny Avenue house fire

Scene on Allegheny Avenue. Photo courtesy the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Scene on Allegheny Avenue. Photo courtesy the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department is crediting the quick actions of a neighbor for helping to alert folks that their house had caught fire.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Allegheny Avenue for a reported house fire with flames coming from the roof around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, December 26.

HPD says those inside the home were able to escape after their pet initially alerted them to a problem and a neighbor banged on their door after he saw fire in the attic.

Authorities say the home did not have working smoke alarms.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes, and no inquires were reported.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department says the cause of the fire was accidental, and appears to have originated in the chimney. Damages are estimated to be around $60,000.

