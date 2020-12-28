Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Government officials in northern Virginia are bemoaning the closing of the last remaining ferry crossing the Potomac River.

The operators of White’s Ferry announced Monday on Facebook that they were ending the cable-drawn ferry operation between Montgomery County, Maryland, and Loudoun County, Virginia, effective immediately.

The decision came after a Virginia judge ruled last month that the ferry company had no right to use a privately-owned parcel of land on the Virginia side of the river as a landing site.

A ferry has operated at that location since the late 1700s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.