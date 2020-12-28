Advertisement

Industrial hemp company to invest $3.3 million to establish facility in Town of Elkton

(WCAX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Office of Gov. Northam Press Release) — According to a press release from Governor Ralph Northam’s office, Shenandoah Valley Hemp, LLC, doing business as Pure Shenandoah, will invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol oil extraction facility in the Town of Elkton.

The release says the company will create 24 new jobs and will purchase 100 percent of its industrial hemp from Virginia growers. The release says this will result in nearly $5 million in payments to Virginia farmers over the next three years.

“Virginia’s industrial hemp industry continues to experience tremendous growth, creating a wealth of opportunity across our Commonwealth,” says Governor Northam in the press release. “Projects like this one are an important part of diversifying our economy and developing new markets for industrial hemp. Our administration remains committed to supporting growers and processors as we work to ensure this crop has a sustainable future in Virginia.”

The release says the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Rockingham County and the Rockingham County Economic Development Authority to secure this project, and Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund for the project. Rockingham County will match this with local funds.

“Industrial hemp is gaining momentum across the country, and we are excited for Virginia to be a player in this up-and-coming industry,” says Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball in the press release. “Pure Shenandoah will provide quality jobs and enable the Commonwealth’s hemp growers to source extraction and processing within Virginia, further benefiting our economy and agricultural ecosystem.”

Click here to read the full press release from the governor’s office.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,999 on Sunday
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Open Doors
Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel

Latest News

Scene on Allegheny Avenue. Photo courtesy the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
HFD: No injuries reported in Allegheny Avenue house fire
Left to right: Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr. and Michael Lee Barlow.
Suspect shoots self, another arrested for deadly Caroline County home invasion
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference (12/28/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference (12/28/20)
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.