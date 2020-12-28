Advertisement

New virus-related deaths reported at Virginia prisons

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New figures from the Virginia Department of Corrections show that two inmates and one staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in recent days.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the DOC’s figures posted Friday show that 41 inmates and two staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died. That’s up from Monday, when the department said were 39 inmates and one staff member.

The department did not immediately release details about the recent deaths. There are about 25,000 state inmates in Virginia and the department has about 11,000 staff members. About 7,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,584 on Saturday
How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving

Latest News

A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Still no arrests made a day after Valley View Mall shooting in Roanoke
Flag of Tigray
Harrisonburg citizens raise awareness about conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia
Patrick Sharod Parrish
Police locate missing woman, 1-year-old child unharmed, suspect taken into custody
Fire
Guard member dies helping firefighters respond to blaze