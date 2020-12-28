Nice start to week with cool air arriving just before New Year’s

(WHSV) - Temperatures near average for most of the week but another system by New Year’s brings more rain.

MONDAY: Temperatures rising into the 30s to start with clouds and a few spotty showers with a light wintry mix for our West Virginia locations. If we do see anything in the Valley, it would be very isolated. Then plenty of sunshine for the day behind the front.

Highs in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, near 50 or even into the low 50s for the Valley. Overall a pleasant day but breezy at times through the day after the front crosses. . The breeze making it feel cooler. More clouds for our West Virginia locations as snow showers and snow flurries pick up for the afternoon and for Monday night.

Cooling quick for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s for the Valley, remaining mostly clear. More clouds for our West Virginia locations as evening temperatures quickly slip into the 30s.

Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers and snow flurries continue for the Allegheny mountains. Snow accumulation a trace to about 1″.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a few lingering flurries for the Alleghenies early. Mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s under mostly clear skies. A cold night as lows will be in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine with high clouds for the day and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool early but turning more mild for the afternoon ahead of a stronger cold front. Highs in the low 50s. Mainly dry for most of the day, then a few scattered showers later in the afternoon and the evening. Steadier rain overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers for most of the day. Starting out in the upper 40s but highs eventually in the low to mid 50s just before a cold front crosses. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain tapers off in the even as temperatures turn colder behind the front. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s. A cool but pleasant January day.

