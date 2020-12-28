Advertisement

Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with ‘horse slots’

Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va....
Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)(Matthew Barakat | AP)
By Matthew Barakat, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — For the first time, northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreading throughout the state.

Early next month, Rosie’s Gaming is opening a facility with 150 slot-type machines in Dumfries in southern Prince William County. For all practical purposes, the machines play like slot machines.

Technically, though, the outcome of the wager is tied to the results of old horse races.

While the facility hopes to be a significant draw for the northern Virginia market, the vast majority of northern Virginians are closer to the massive MGM casino in Maryland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,999 on Sunday
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Open Doors
Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel

Latest News

Shoppers on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.
Economic developers encourage shopping small as COVID-19 continues to hit businesses
Charlottesville receives CARES Act funding for utilities.
Charlottesville receives CARES Act funding for utilities
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,599 on Monday
The light display features three popular holiday different songs with different animations.
Weyers Cave man creates Christmas light display