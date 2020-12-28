Advertisement

Pandemic cancels annual WVa Christmas tree recycling event

Christmas trees waiting to be recycled during an undated Treecycle event.
Christmas trees waiting to be recycled during an undated Treecycle event. (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An annual Christmas tree recycling event in West Virginia has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event uses hundreds of Christmas trees to be repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around the state. Trees have been collected each year at Charleston’s Capitol Market.

Last year a second collection site was added in Bridgeport. The state Department of Environmental Protection says residents looking for an alternative to disposing of their trees in landfills can consider composting and mulching.

The DEP hopes the tree collection program will return for the 2021 holidays.

