Police locate missing woman, 1-year-old child unharmed, suspect taken into custody

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have safely located a mother and her 12-month-old child that were reported missing on Sunday.

The suspect, Patrick Parrish, was taken into custody in Petersburg and served with outstanding warrants.

Police were searching for Maryaih Rhem, 24, who they believe was abducted on Sunday, Dec. 27. She was described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police were unable to locate Rhem’s child, 12-month-old Royce Rhem, who was described as a Black boy, 2-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 28 pounds. Royce also has a mole under his left eye.

Investigators say on Sunday, an abduction and shots fired were reported near the 12500 block of Mount Blanco Court in Chesterfield.

Police determined an armed man, identified as Patrick Sharod Parrish, got out of a vehicle and demanded to see Maryaih Rhem. Once she came outside of the residence, police say she was forcefully put into the vehicle as Parrish was firing a rifle. The vehicle fled with Parrish and Rhem inside, police say.

Police say the two do have a relationship.

“We’re still trying to investigate the current relationship between Mr. Parrish and Miss Rhem; it appears that they have had a relationship in the past but we’re not 100% sure of what their exact relationship is right now,” Lt. Brad Conner said.

Police obtained warrants for Parrish, 29, of the 800 block of Gladstone Street in Petersburg. He had warrants for abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing and discharging a firearm within 600 feet of a home.

Parrish was described as a black male, 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 191 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Parrish may have driven a white Dodge Stratus with no hub caps.

Police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.