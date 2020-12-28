Advertisement

Still no arrests made a day after Valley View Mall shooting in Roanoke

A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Still no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at Valley View Mall in Roanoke Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Sunday, folks are sharing their experiences on what it was like to be in the mall when the gun was fired.

“That experience was kind of traumatic for me in a sense, I’ve never seen nothing like that before,” Shopper Brandon Emmons said.

What started as a peaceful night for Emmons and many others, turned hectic. He came to the mall to relax and enjoy some food from Chick-fil-A, when everything went awry.

“We heard like a pow,” Emmons said.

Soon, he saw kids and then adults running.

“That’s when I started to pay attention to it, and at the same time stores just started to shut down all the stores, and it got pretty serious at that point,” he said.

Chick-fil-A managers closed their doors and rushed him and other customers to the back, where they waited for around half an hour.

Outside of the mall, multiple agencies flooded the parking lot, before going in.

Police Chief Sam Roman said Saturday night: “We have officers inside the mall formed up in teams systematically going through the mall to ensure that there is no existing threat within the mall.”

He said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

“Between two different groups of people, and during that incident, shots were fired,” Chief Roman said.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police believe those involved in the shooting knew each other, so the act was not random, but still frightening for many, like Brian Childers.

“We had come out of American Eagle headed out to JCPenney and we heard one pop . . . It was scary at first, but now that everything is over, it’s just another incident in the world we live in,” Childers said.

“It’s a wake up call for me to really take my life serious because you never know when your last day is,” Emmons said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,584 on Saturday
How you can track who and where VA vaccines are given
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Flag of Tigray
Harrisonburg citizens raise awareness about conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia
Patrick Sharod Parrish
Police locate missing woman, 1-year-old child unharmed, suspect taken into custody
File image
New virus-related deaths reported at Virginia prisons
Fire
Guard member dies helping firefighters respond to blaze