Suspect shoots self, another arrested for deadly Caroline County home invasion

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one suspect involved in a deadly home invasion that occurred in Caroline County is dead after shooting himself. A second suspect has been arrested for the crime. According to police, the suspects led officers on a pursuit before crashing a vehicle.

Caroline County police say on Dec. 26, the man entered a home, and the homeowners interrupted the break-in. Investigators believe the man exited the residence, shot and killed Carla Marie Trost, 47, and then took her vehicle.

Caroline County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a man they are looking for in connection to the homicide. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. (Caroline County Sheriff's Office)

“We will not rest until this murder is solved,” Caroline County Police said in a statement at the time.

Police eventually identified the suspects and warrants were obtained as well as digital surveillance to help locate them in Goochland County. Police say the public helped find them within 24 hours.

Investigators from Goochland and Caroline Counties spotted the vehicle and the suspects fled, according to police. The pursuit continued into Albemarle County where the vehicle crashed.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Lee Barlow, 30, of Montpelier, shot himself and died at the scene.

According to police, Barlow had outstanding warrants for:

Capital murder

Attempted capital murder

Armed robbery

Breaking and entering

Grand larceny

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony prior to his death

The passenger, identified as Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr., 32, of Ashland, was taken into custody.

Police say Pippin has been charged with:

First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Grand larceny

“This entire event has been tragic,” Sheriff Lipa said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Carla. I am so pleased with the work the fine men and women of your Sheriff’s office, and our regional partners have done so that these two dangerous individuals could be located.”

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking If anyone has any information that may help identify these people of interest, they are asked to call 804-633-5400 or email agarthaffner@co.caroline.va.us. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 804-633-1133 or the Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also text your information to CRIMES using the keyword “iTip” or online at www.780-1000.com.

