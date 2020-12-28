VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The crash occurred at 11:40 p.m. along Route 55 (Front Royal Road), about half a mile north of Pangle Lane.

Officials with Virginia State Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 55 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

VSP says the driver, Kayla N. Beaty, 23, of Strasburg, Va., died at the scene as a result of her injuries. VSP says Beaty was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation.

