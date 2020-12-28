Washington falls to Carolina in busy NFL week 16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The early deficit was too much to overcome as the Washington Football Team fell to the Carolina Panthers 20-13 in week 16.

Washington scored with two minutes to to bring it to a one possession game, but could not convert on ensuing the onside kick.

Dwayne Haskins started at quarterback for Washington, throwing for 154 yards and two interceptions.

Washington’s backup quarterback Taylor Heinecke came in to the game in the second half, throwing for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Smith was inactive due to his calf injury.

Washington can clinch the NFC East title in week 17 with a win over the Eagles. With a loss in week 17, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants matchup wins the division.

The Steelers clinched the AFC North title with a win over the Colts Sunday, while the Ravens stayed alive in the playoff hunt beating the Giants. The Ravens have not clinched yet.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.