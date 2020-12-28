Advertisement

Washington releases QB Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the...
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (Courtesy: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington Football Team has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The franchise made the announced Monday, one day after Haskins was benched during a home loss to the Carolina Panthers. Haskins began the 2020 season as Washington’s starting QB but was benched twice due to poor play.

Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 13 games for Washington during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, throwing for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Washington can win the NFC East division title with a victory over Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 3). Alex Smith is expected to start, if healthy. Taylor Heinicke, who relieved Haskins on Sunday, would likely start against the Eagles if Smith is unable to play.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley View Mall
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,999 on Sunday
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Open Doors
Opens Doors is looking for winter apparel

Latest News

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington falls to Carolina in busy NFL week 16
Gonzaga tops Virginia 98-75 Saturday afternoon.
No. 1 Gonzaga too much for no. 16 Virginia Saturday
No. 16 Virginia to play no. 1 Gonzaga Saturday.
No. 16 UVA set to face No. 1 Gonzaga Saturday
Strasburg girls basketball opens up winter season.
Strasburg basketball kicks off high school hoops season