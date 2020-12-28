Washington releases QB Haskins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington Football Team has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The franchise made the announced Monday, one day after Haskins was benched during a home loss to the Carolina Panthers. Haskins began the 2020 season as Washington’s starting QB but was benched twice due to poor play.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 13 games for Washington during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, throwing for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Washington can win the NFC East division title with a victory over Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 3). Alex Smith is expected to start, if healthy. Taylor Heinicke, who relieved Haskins on Sunday, would likely start against the Eagles if Smith is unable to play.

