Weyers Cave man creates Christmas light display

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — In the offseason, it may look like any other house. But at night, it turns into a winter wonderland.

“We like to kind of share the true Christmas story and not have it get all lost with everything going on in the world,” said John Calhoon, the creator of the house display.

John Calhoon has always decorated his home for Christmas, but this year he decided to take it to a different level.

“This is a 17-minute video show. It kind of gives some of the Christmas themes and also the Christmas story,” said Calhoon.

Calhoon says the reaction to the show has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had many cars lined up here. People coming from all over. It has kind of gone viral,” said Calhoon.

This year, Calhoon kept the show COVID-19 friendly. He connected the show’s music through a radio channel so you never have to leave your car.

“This is a chance for people to step back and also it shows a little bit of the true Christmas story,” said Calhoon.

