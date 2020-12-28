Woodstock church holds make-up live Nativity scene Sunday evening

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - With the rainy weather most of the Valley saw on Christmas Eve this year, Emanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock decided to postpone their live Nativity scene to Sunday evening.

Emanuel Lutheran Church wanted to find a way to safely worship this holiday season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church partnered with Heavenly Heart Farm & Mini Petting Zoo to set up a “drive through” Nativity scene at Fort Valley Nursery in Woodstock to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas Eve’s weather was par for 2020, and with the massive amounts of rain we actually wanted people to be able to see the experience of the living Nativity,” Pastor of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Nathan Robinson, said.

Families were able to drive by the nativity set with the live animals and people and hear the gospel from the comfort of their cars.

Robinson said his is the first year they’ve done this, but may do it again in the future.

