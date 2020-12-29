24-hour hotline for Spanish speaking victims of violence, injustice launches in 2021.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Latino community has seen a rise in domestic violence and other violent crimes. Now, the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center is looking to tackle that issue with the launch of their new 24/7 hotline.

Starting Jan. 4 phone lines will act as a non-stop “call for justice” thanks to the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center’s new Hotline for Spanish-speaking victims of violence and injustice.

“We’re really striving to ensure when victims or potential clients call us they don’t have to hear the phrase I’m sorry I don’t speak Spanish,” said Support Services Coordinator for, Gabriela Telepman.

In many cases in Virginia, when someone calls a hotline and the staff doesn’t speak Spanish, the employee has to find an interpreter. That process can take several days - even weeks - for someone to return their call.

And that language barrier can sometimes cause distrust from people within that community.

“The systems are very challenging for people who that are limited English proficient or completely non-English speaking in general so we are trying to get the clients the tools to navigate the system,” said Telepman.

For months, these nonprofits have been able to help dozens, now this hotline will be the first of its kind in the state that can guarantee services are delivered by bilingual, bicultural and trained advocates.

“Oftentimes we would get miss calls on the weekends or after hours and you can’t but help but think this is an emergency,” said Telepman “We really want to ensure that someone doesn’t have to leave a message in an emergency situation.”

For people who feel like they might need this service, here’s a message from the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment center.

Latinos En Virginia Centro de Empoderamiento estamos aquí para ayudarte. Si tú eres una víctima de violencia y necesitas ayuda en español, estamos aquí. En cualquier parte de Virginia se encuentren, podemos ayudarte. Nuestro número es 888-969-1825.

<Translation> “Latinos in Virginia Empowerment center is here to help you. If you are a victim of violence and you need help in Spanish, we are here. In whatever part of Virginia you live, we can help you. Our number is 888-969-1825.

