Group in Charlottesville is helping pay for people’s prescriptions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to make the tough decision between buying food and paying for necessary prescription drugs, but a group in Charlottesville is making sure folks in need don’t have to choose.

“We wanted people to be able to get that medication and not feel like they had to decide whether they were going to buy food or pay their rent in order to do that,” initiative organizer Kathryn Laughon said.

Through donations from community members and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, nearly $30,000 has been collected to help pay for people’s medications through the Cville Community Cares Assistance program.

Anyone who lives in the Thomas Jefferson Health District can receive a mini grant to put towards their prescriptions. There is no income requirement to participate.

“We try to help people find the least expensive way to get the medications to help them move forward, and then we can provide up to about $350 as a mini grant to help pay for the copays,” Laughon said.

To apply for a grant, you must fill out an intake form online at: https://airtable.com/shrc0tEYhvVKjR1bS

