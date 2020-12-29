Harrisonburg Fire Department send safety reminders after weekend house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An early morning fire just hours after Christmas Day could have ended much worse if it were not for the help of a family pet and neighbor. The home did not have working smoke alarms.

Harrisonburg Fire Department firefighters were called to the 500 block of Allegheny Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 for a reported structure fire with flames coming from the roof. Units determined the fire originated in the chimney.

HFD Fire Chief Matthew Tobia stressed to WHSV that it is critical to have working smoke alarms in your home.

“Winter is a season where fires are very prominent,” Tobia said. “We see a significant uptick in fires during the wintertime. Although we always talk about the critical need for smoke alarms, this particular incident highlights once again just how important they are.”

Tobia said more than 25,000 fires happen annually in the country because of chimney fires.

He reminds people to have their chimney or fireplace inspected at least annually by a trained professional and more frequently based on use, and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from your fireplace or woodstove.

Tobia added to make sure that your chimney is constructed to avoid transferring heat into combustible structural members.

“There is always the potential for fire or heat to escape out of that chimney into attic space and cause a fire in the home,” Tobia said. “We want to highlight during the winter season that people get their furnaces checked regularly, that they have functioning carbon monoxide alarms, as well, and they take all the preventative steps they should take.”

Tobia said smoke alarms are available for free to any City of Harrisonburg resident, even during the pandemic.

“People can contact us by simply calling the number (540) 432-7703 during normal business hours or they can come to any one of our fire stations at any time, 24 hours a day, and our personnel are available to assist in any issue relating to smoke alarms,” Tobia said.

