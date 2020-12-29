JMU men’s basketball games vs. Towson postponed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team’s games against Towson, scheduled for next week, have been postponed.
The schedule change is due to a positive COVID-19 test for a player on the Towson roster. The Dukes and Tigers were scheduled to open CAA play Sunday, January 3 at Towson and play again in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, January 5. Makeup dates for the contests have not yet been announced. Six games for Towson have been postponed as a result of the positive COVID-19 test.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, JMU says it will try to find replacement opponents to play next week. The Dukes have dealt with multiple schedule changes this season as a result of COVID-19 testing.
Statement from JMU Athletics - Tuesday, December 29
The James Madison men’s basketball program’s 2020-21 Colonial Athletic Association openers against Towson, previously scheduled for Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Towson program. A decision on rescheduling the postponed games will be made at a later date. James Madison is currently seeking replacement games for the upcoming week. Continue to check JMUSports.com for updated schedules. All dates and times are subject to change.
