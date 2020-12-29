Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball games vs. Towson postponed

The James Madison men’s basketball team’s games against Towson, scheduled for next week, have...
The James Madison men’s basketball team’s games against Towson, scheduled for next week, have been postponed.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team’s games against Towson, scheduled for next week, have been postponed.

The schedule change is due to a positive COVID-19 test for a player on the Towson roster. The Dukes and Tigers were scheduled to open CAA play Sunday, January 3 at Towson and play again in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, January 5. Makeup dates for the contests have not yet been announced. Six games for Towson have been postponed as a result of the positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, JMU says it will try to find replacement opponents to play next week. The Dukes have dealt with multiple schedule changes this season as a result of COVID-19 testing.

Statement from JMU Athletics - Tuesday, December 29

The James Madison men’s basketball program’s 2020-21 Colonial Athletic Association openers against Towson, previously scheduled for Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Towson program. A decision on rescheduling the postponed games will be made at a later date. James Madison is currently seeking replacement games for the upcoming week. Continue to check JMUSports.com for updated schedules. All dates and times are subject to change.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Left to right: Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr. and Michael Lee Barlow.
Suspect shoots self, another arrested for deadly Caroline County home invasion
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
Police lights.
Prince William County sheriff’s deputy fired after comments were posted on social media

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Highlights: Monday, December 28
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Monday, December 28
JMU basketball teams preparing for conference play
JMU basketball teams preparing for conference play
High school basketball scores from Monday, December 28:
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, December 28
The James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are preparing for the start of conference...
Dukes return from break, prepare for start of CAA play