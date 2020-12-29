Local realty company notices shift in college students signing leases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of the college experience for local students this year, including living arrangements.

Phil Saunders, Director of Marketing for Matchbox Realty in Harrisonburg, said typically students are itching to get their leases signed for the next fall semester soon after the current school year begins.

But due to the pandemic, many students may be waiting a little while to make a decision.

“I think we’ve really seen a shift from what typically is traditionally a fall leasing season, we’ve seen a shift to a spring leasing season. And I think it is something that communities all over the area are seeing,” Saunders said.

He says the pandemic has allowed for some extra time to meet roommates and plan living arrangements.

“Students are taking their time to try to find the place that best fits them. They’re also taking the time to get to know people. To get to make friends and figure out who they’d like to live with. I think that’s a big part of that lease signing process,” Saunders said.

While the fall semester was a little slower in terms of signings, the anticipation is for the spring season.

Saunders said Matchbox Realty is excited to bring students back home.

“We’re excited at the opportunity to hopefully get back to some sense of normalcy. I think it’s important just for them and for us, but it’s important for our area and the economy here — bringing them back, and getting to serve the businesses around the area benefits everyone,” Saunders said.

