Luray family raising money for garage destroyed in fire

The garage belongs to the Richards family, who put on a Christmas light display for the community every year.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Sheena Richards’ grandparents have done their Christmas light display for about 30 years. She says her 78-year-old grandparents insist on doing it every year for people to drive by and enjoy.

“They persistently keep on, ‘Yes, people love this. People expect this from us. We gotta do it,’” Sheena said.

On December 22, her grandparents’ garage caught fire.

Luckily, the Christmas lights were on the house at the time, and not in the garage where they are stored.

After the fire was put out, she said they were told the breaker to power the lights was thankfully unaffected, and they were able to flip the lights on.

“And he says, ‘Y’all go ahead and turn those on.’ And I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he was like “I’ll be right here, turn them on now.’ And they turned all the Christmas lights on, and they all lit up. I know it probably sounds cheesy, but it was crazy,” Sheena said.

Sheena started a GoFundMe to help raise money to fix the garage, which is a total loss, so they can store all of the lights.

If you wish to donate, you can find the GoFundMe here.

