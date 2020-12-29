Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

