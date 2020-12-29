Advertisement

Massanutten Resort recognizing community members, giving away ten $500 resort gift cards

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort wants to hear about deserving members in the community for a special giveaway they are calling New Years Cheers.

A special selection committee with Massanutten Resorts plans to recognize ten winners who will receive a $500 Massanutten Resort Everything Gift Card.

There are three categories for nomination; Community angel (someone who volunteers or makes an impact on the community), a person/family in need, or a community hero (first responders, essential workers, a teacher).

If you are nominating someone, Massanutten Resort asks that you tell the nominee’s story in 250 words or less, including how the nominee would benefit from the resort gift card.

“It’s an exciting event and we’re just glad to give others the chance to spotlight those that have given back to their community,” Morgan Mowbray, the marketing manager at Massanutten Resort, said. “We want to help give something back to them, so we hope people can share this with their friends, families, and neighbors.”

Entries must be submitted by Jan. 6, 2021. Winners will be announced on Jan. 22.

For more information on nominating a community member, click here.

