Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
Left to right: Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr. and Michael Lee Barlow.
Suspect shoots self, another arrested for deadly Caroline County home invasion

Latest News

LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
Matchbox Realty
Local realty company notices shift in college students signing leases
Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race
Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race
Evening Weather forecast 12/29/2020
Evening Weather forecast 12/29/2020