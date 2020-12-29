More rain on the way this week

(WHSV) - Temperatures at or above average for most of the week but another system by New Year’s brings more rain.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds on the Allegheny front, clearing and sunshine elsewhere. A cooler day and breezy especially early, making it feel even cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots in the Valley making it to around 40 in the afternoon. High clouds build in later in the day.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s as cloud cover increases. Another cold night , low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Mostly cloudy and breezy, still feeling rather cool. Highs in the low 40s in the afternoon.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s and holding on to the cloud cover. Lows in the low 30s. As our next system approaches there will be a few showers mainly for the Allegheny mountains overnight. Isolated in our other West Virginia Highland locations.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool early but turning more mild for the afternoon, it will just take a little time for temperatures to rise. A few spotty showers for the afternoon and evening but a washout is not expected. Highs in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Once again a bit of a breezy day ahead of a stronger system.

A few scattered showers for Thursday evening and overnight. Lows cool but much higher. In the low 40s overnight and rain fills in more by Friday morning.

A few milder days ahead (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. Starting out in the 40s so it will feel quite cool especially with the rain.

Rain continues for the day with highs in the upper 40s so it will still be on the cooler side. Rain tapering off in the evening as cooler air works in overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

End of the week rain (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and rather pleasant for a January afternoon. Highs in the low 50s, a really nice day. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. At this point it looks to be possibly early in the day but that may change. Cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

