Nearly 42,000 Virginians receive COVID-19 vaccine | 227k+ doses distributed statewide

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.(KFYR-TV)
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 42,000 Virginia residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reported the figure on its new online dashboard, which launched on Dec. 23.

As of Monday, Dec. 28, 41,709 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Moderna vaccines arrived in Virginia on Wednesday, and Pfizer doses arrived last week. Both were approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Moderna vaccine vs. Pfizer Vaccine: Experts say both are safe and effective ]

The vaccines are administered in two doses, and it takes a few weeks to receive the second dose. As people receive their second dose, they will be listed by VDH as “fully vaccinated.” Right now, that number is zero. Both doses of the vaccine are important to protect people from catching COVID-19 or becoming as sick if they do get catch the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 49 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia. The day before, 1,878 vaccines were administered.

Total, 227,425 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth, meaning there are still more than 180,000 shots still available statewide.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

