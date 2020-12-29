No. 9 West Virginia defeats Northeastern, 73-51

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 9 West Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 73-51, Tuesday afternoon at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers in scoring with 18 points while Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

West Virginia improves to 8-2 overall (1-1 Big 12). The Mountaineers are scheduled to visit Oklahoma for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.

