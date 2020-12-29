Advertisement

No. 9 West Virginia defeats Northeastern, 73-51

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 9 West Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 73-51, Tuesday afternoon at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers in scoring with 18 points while Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

West Virginia improves to 8-2 overall (1-1 Big 12). The Mountaineers are scheduled to visit Oklahoma for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.

