Richmond to begin accepting proposals for resort casino

(KXII)
By NBC12 Newsoom
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond will begin accepting proposals for a resort casino, the Stoney administration announced Monday. But once a project is selected, it will be up to voters to approve.

The qualifications and proposals are due to the city no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2021. At that time, the administration will begin the selection process, which will include resident feedback and third-party expert consultation.

The casino is possible by legislation signed by Governor Northam earlier in 2020 that authorizes Richmond to host a casino gaming establishment, subject to approval by voters. The referendum is expected to appear on the November ballot.

The law requires that, prior to requesting the court to order a casino referendum, the city select a preferred casino operator and location.

“This competitive selection process will allow us to find the best opportunity for Richmond, an economic development project that includes well-paying jobs and workforce training opportunities,” said Mayor Stoney. “Ultimately, the operator selected for this project must bring to the table the economic opportunity and community benefits voters will support in November.”

