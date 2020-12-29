Sigora Solar teams up with others to help those affected by pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A solar company based in Charlottesville says it is giving back a portion of its 2020 profits to those in need.

Sigora Solar is teaming up with New Hill Development Corporation, World Central Kitchen, and Community Kitchen to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus.

This is all part of the solar Sigora Solar’s Take Back 2020 campaign.

“With our donation we’re able to feed over 750 families, and you know that’s also supporting individuals, but then the restaurant workers and the restaurants themselves economically,” Sigora Solar CSO Joni Lane Coles said.

Sigora Solar also wants to thank everyone who has gone solar this year, making this effort possible.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.