Advertisement

Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race

Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C....
Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C. Siegal Center on the first day of the 2020 General Assembly special session.(Andrew Ringle, Capital News Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race.

Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party. Blanding said her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.”

Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Left to right: Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr. and Michael Lee Barlow.
Suspect shoots self, another arrested for deadly Caroline County home invasion
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
Police lights.
Prince William County sheriff’s deputy fired after comments were posted on social media

Latest News

The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop...
‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan featured in Wonder Woman 1984
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam allocates $20 million to Rebuild VA economic recovery fund
A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
NBC29 File Photo of Solar Panels.
Sigora Solar teams up with others to help those affected by pandemic