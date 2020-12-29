VADOC reports 4 COVID-19 offender deaths at Augusta Correctional Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, the Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) COVID-19 data dashboard reports four offenders at Augusta Correctional Center who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

VADOC also reports the facility is currently housing 112 offenders on-site who have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine offenders who have tested positive for the virus are currently being held in hospitals.

In total, VADOC reports there are currently 446 total positive offenders. VADOC says this number includes positive offenders who are onsite and in the hospital, as well as those who have been released or transferred in or out of the facility. Offender deaths and recovered cases are also included in this total.

The dashboard also reports 58 active staff cases at the facility, including employees and contractors.

On December 23, VADOC reported Augusta Correctional Center housed 371 offenders on-site who had tested positive for COVID-19. Six offenders were in hospitals at the time due to the virus, and one offender who tested positive had died. On the same date, 69 active staff cases were reported.

To view the VADOC’s COVID-19 data dashboard, click here. The dashboard is updated daily at 5 p.m.

