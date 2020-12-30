A wild swing in temperatures and rainy New Year’s Day

(WHSV) - Here’s your local weather forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Staying partly to mostly cloudy for this evening and cooling into the 30s early. Staying breezy for the evening and overnight. Lows will be in he mid to upper 30s in the early evening, and then rising back into the 40s for the rest of the night. Still cool and then a few scattered showers across the Allegheny mountains overnight. Isolated elsewhere.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool for the day. Temperature to start out will be in the low to mid 40s. Because of a front coming in from north to south, this will likely lead to a wide temperature range across the area. A few spotty to scattered showers in the morning then more activity through the afternoon and evening. Still, not everyone will see rain Thursday.

This temperature forecast will likely not be perfect. If this magical line shifts 10 miles north or south that can mean the difference of about 10 degrees. Best chance of staying cool: Potomac Highlands and northern areas. Best chance of getting into the 50s: Along and south of I-64. Highs will likely be early, around noon or into the early afternoon and then cool back into the 40s for everyone for the rest of the afternoon with more scattered showers for the area.

Scattered showers continue for early Thursday evening. Cool with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Turning more spotty and isolated after about 9/10pm. Isolated showers overnight.

Expect a range of temps for Thursday. Cooler north, slightly higher south. A small change could make a 10 degree difference. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly. Starting out in the low to mid 30s and temperatures not rising very much through most of the day. Starting out with rain mixing with sleet moving in by the early to mid morning hours. Sleet and some icing mix will continue to mix with a very chilly rain through at least the early afternoon with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will hover around freezing for some but to have a more significant icing event, you would need temperatures in the 20s, which we will not have. Any icing accumulation would be across some higher ridges on cold surfaces, trees. Some bridges and overpasses may be slick. Icing would be less than 0.10″, which is little to no icing. Best chance of ice accumulation is across some higher ridges and in the northern Potomac Highlands, northern Grant and Hardy county and more into the Maryland Panhandle and into Central Pennsylvania.

Periods of rain throughout the day with some sleet especially at higher elevations. (WHSV)

For most of the Valley this will be a cold, cold rain with some sleet mixing in. Still use caution especially when driving over terrain and across mountainous areas. Temperatures slowly rise into the afternoon as the rain continues. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s but temperatures will actually continue to rise slowly into the 40s for the night. Rain will be more scattered for the evening and taper off around and after midnight.

Rainfall expected to be around 0.50-1″ with a few locally higher amounts. Some creeks and rivers will rise into Saturday. Any flooding issues would be isolated and you may just see some low water brides covered in water.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Some clouds early and then a beautiful sunny day and very pleasant for a January afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s, a really nice day. Breezy at times. A great day to get outside and enjoy or a good day to take down any outside Christmas decorations.

Much cooler for the night. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers. At this point it looks to be early in the day but that may change. Not warming up much with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with temperatures staying cool but pleasant with highs in the upper 40s. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny and a beautiful winter day. High temperatures around 50. Some spots may reach the low 50s.

