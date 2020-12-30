Almost $3M invested in Rockingham Co. hemp fiber, CBD extraction facility

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Rockingham County hemp facility is making a big investment, which can help local growers and retailers.

Nearly $3 million will help Pure Shenandoah in Elkton expand its CBD extraction and hemp-fiber processing.

Some grant funding from Virginia and Rockingham Co. will support the project, which will use 100 percent of hemp from Virginia farmers and bring two dozen jobs to the Valley.

“CBD is on the medicine side. Fiber is more so textile, paper, and clothes. It’s a sustainable way to the future,” CEO Tanner Johnson said. “We’ve known this was going to be our path for a long time, but we’re looking to have this grant speed that time table up a bit and get these products to people who need them.”

Johnson said there are very few decorticators in the state and with one coming to Elkton, it will help them produce more hemp faster, as well as cut down on the transportation costs for farmers.

“This grant is doing a lot for us. We were doing half of what we really wanted,” Johnson said. “We wanted to utilize the whole plant, access all of the power that this plant really has, and fiber allows us to do that.”

Johnson said this recognition and support from the state, especially Gov. Ralph Northam, is huge for the hemp industry in Virginia.

“Projects like this one are an important part of diversifying our economy and developing new markets for industrial hemp. Our administration remains committed to supporting growers and processors as we work to ensure this crop has a sustainable future in Virginia,” Gov. Northam said in a press release on Dec. 28.

For more information on Pure Shenandoah, click here.

