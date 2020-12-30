BBB warns Virginians of stimulus check scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia is warning residents of a potential second wave of stimulus check scams.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost over $211 million to COVID-19 scams and stimulus payment fraud. The FTC has received over 275,600 complaints since January, and the BBB Scam Tracker reports 1,477 COVID-19 related scams have been filed across the country.

Now, the $900 billion Coronovirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 has been signed into law, and the BBB is expecting a rise in coronavirus-related scams once again.

According to a press release from the BBB, if you are eligible to receive a payment from the relief package, you may receive funds through automatic deposit or a paper check in the mail. Be wary of any unsolicited calls or emails that ask to “verify” or provide personal information.

“There will certainly be bad actors looking to take advantage of desperation and uncertainty surrounding the second stimulus check,” says Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia in the release. “Be wary of any communication including phone calls, texts, and emails, claiming to be from your bank or a government agency like the IRS with requests for personal information or claims about receiving your money early. It’s a scam.”

Other red flags include a scammer initiating high-pressure tactics. If a scammer is saying they need sensitive information immediately, or they threaten that you will lose your stimulus payment if immediate action is not taken, ignore these tactics, and do research beforehand.

You should also avoid any payment or fees a scammer may try to impose on you. The BBB says a common scam that occurred during the last round of stimulus checks is fraudsters offering payments faster, or even additional funds, for a small “processing fee,” typically involving a prepaid debit card or gift card.

Remaining calm and taking your time to ensure a scam is taking place is a key factor in spotting a scam. If you believe you’ve received a scam call or message, err on the side of caution and do not respond. Instead, report the scam.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.