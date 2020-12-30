Charlottesville brewery offering New Years Eve deal for safely staying at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewery Company is offering a special package deal to help ring in the new year safely at home.

“So because this year is totally different, we were looking for solutions that were safe and fun for you to celebrate within your own home this year,” Three Notch’d Brewery Co. Beer Engagement Specialist Marcie Gates said.

For $50, you get a case of Gose, two bottles of champagne, and five holiday pint cards, which are good for a free pint at the Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery.

This package deal is only available for purchase on site at the Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery. Available while supplies last, or until the business closes at 8 p.m. Friday, December 31

