Advertisement

Charlottesville brewery offering New Years Eve deal for safely staying at home

Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.
Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewery Company is offering a special package deal to help ring in the new year safely at home.

“So because this year is totally different, we were looking for solutions that were safe and fun for you to celebrate within your own home this year,” Three Notch’d Brewery Co. Beer Engagement Specialist Marcie Gates said.

For $50, you get a case of Gose, two bottles of champagne, and five holiday pint cards, which are good for a free pint at the Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery.

This package deal is only available for purchase on site at the Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery. Available while supplies last, or until the business closes at 8 p.m. Friday, December 31

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Packages on line.
U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,122 on Tuesday

Latest News

Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees
Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Oldest living Virginian, Avicia Thorpe, passes away on Christmas Eve
Oldest living Virginian, Avicia Thorpe, passes away on Christmas Eve
Evening weather forecast 12/30/2020
Evening weather forecast 12/30/2020
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.