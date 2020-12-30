Family of five displaced after overnight fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say a family of five has been displaced after an overnight house fire.

Police received a call at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, for the report of a house on fire located in the 3100 block of Maurice Avenue.

Within four minutes, crews arrived on the scene and found a fire at the rear of the house.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The family has been displaced and is being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

