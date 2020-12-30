Advertisement

Josh Stephens appointed as District 1 representative of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Josh Stephens has been appointed as the District 1 representative of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors to fill the vacated seat of Board Chairman John Richard “Dick” Neese.

Stephens will fill Neese’s remaining term after Neese passed away in November, which will take effect immediately and will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Stephens was selected from a pool of nine candidates who submitted letters of interest, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors says.

“I am honored to have been selected. I see this as an opportunity to give back to the county in which I was raised and am choosing to raise my own young family,” says Stephens in a press release from the board of supervisors.

According to the press release, Stephens is a resident of Quicksburg, where he owns and operates a farm. Stephens is also the branch manager at Valley Equipment Company in Harrisonburg and currently serves Shenandoah County as a member of the Planning Commission representing District 1.

District 1 encompasses the southern portion of Shenandoah County and includes the Town of New Market, as well as the Bryce Mountain, Quicksburg and Forestville communities.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Packages on line.
U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,122 on Tuesday

Latest News

Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees
Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Oldest living Virginian, Avicia Thorpe, passes away on Christmas Eve
Oldest living Virginian, Avicia Thorpe, passes away on Christmas Eve
Evening weather forecast 12/30/2020
Evening weather forecast 12/30/2020
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.