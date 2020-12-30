Josh Stephens appointed as District 1 representative of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Josh Stephens has been appointed as the District 1 representative of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors to fill the vacated seat of Board Chairman John Richard “Dick” Neese.

Stephens will fill Neese’s remaining term after Neese passed away in November, which will take effect immediately and will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Stephens was selected from a pool of nine candidates who submitted letters of interest, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors says.

“I am honored to have been selected. I see this as an opportunity to give back to the county in which I was raised and am choosing to raise my own young family,” says Stephens in a press release from the board of supervisors.

According to the press release, Stephens is a resident of Quicksburg, where he owns and operates a farm. Stephens is also the branch manager at Valley Equipment Company in Harrisonburg and currently serves Shenandoah County as a member of the Planning Commission representing District 1.

District 1 encompasses the southern portion of Shenandoah County and includes the Town of New Market, as well as the Bryce Mountain, Quicksburg and Forestville communities.

